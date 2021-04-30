Just a few weeks into their inaugural season and it’s clear the Under Armour Under the Lights flag football league has been a hit on Friday nights in Madisonville.
“We currently have 150 kids playing right now in the spring and 313 kids on the waiting list for the fall league,” said Terry Gibbons — league commissioner for Madisonville.
The games are played at Dr. Festus Claybon Park on the recently renovated fields.
“Mayor Kevin Cotton came out the first night and was impressed with the turnout we had,” Gibbons said. “So far, we’ve only had a few minor issues with the field, but otherwise it was a great way to break in the new fields and have the lights on for the first time. It’s just been something new for the community and it’s been great so far.”
Gibbons said they weren’t expecting the large turnouts in only the first season.
“We were expecting about 105 kids at first,” Gibbons said. “When we got the extra 45 or so players, that came as a surprise. But so far it’s been a great atmosphere on Friday nights.”
Games kickoff at 5:30 p.m. on Fridays with practices being held an hour beforehand, according to the league website. Registration is still open for the fall season, which runs October through November.
Age groups are Kindergarten-2nd, 3rd-5th and 6th-8th grades and the rosters are limited to 10 players, with six players taking the field for each team.
More information is available on the league website, uaflag.com and on the Madisonville UA Under the Lights Flag Football Facebook page.
