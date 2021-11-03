Madisonville North Hopkins’ Landon Cline signed his national letter of intent to play baseball at Southeastern Illinois College on Tuesday.
“I’m very excited to get started at Southeastern Illinois,” Cline said. “It’s been a dream of mine to be able to play baseball at the next level.”
The baseball program at Southeastern Illinois has a few ties to Madisonville as a few players and pitching coach Doug Gove called the area home this past summer with the Madisonville Miners. Cline will be joining the pitching staff for the Falcons.
“I’ve gotten to know the coaches and the guys over there,” Cline said. “I know that they’ll make me a better pitcher once I’m there and I can’t wait to start working with them.”
Cline is a two-sport athlete at North playing baseball and basketball. A year ago on the diamond, Cline was the team’s second-best pitcher with a 2.97 ERA in 37.2 innings pitched while he also was able to swing the bat with a .364 average, 20 RBI’s and 17 runs scored.
“I’m excited for the upcoming high school season,” Cline said. “I’m just wanting to get on the mound, do my thing and get us a district and region championship this spring.”
“Anytime someone from our program gets signed, it’s a special day,” North head baseball coach Alan Hall said. “Not only is it great for the player that’s signing but it’s also great for our program because it draws college coaches to us to come out and recruit our players. Southeastern Illinois is getting a good player with Landon and I know he’ll do well there.”
The Maroons will start their 2022 baseball season in March.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.