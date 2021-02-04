The Madisonville North Hopkins soccer program has witnessed many successes over the past few years since Christakis Agisilaou took the reigns as the boys head coach in 2018.
This past weekend, it was announced that Agisilaou will now parlay that coaching success to the professional level as he was named an assistant coach for the new Bowling Green FC Golden Lions soccer team, which will start play this spring.
“I’m pumped to get started with Bowling Green FC,” Agisilaou said. “We had our first practice (Tuesday night) and we have a good group of guys. We’re practicing a couple times a week. We have a scrimmage Feb. 20 against a team from Paducah and we’ll start playing games the first week of March.”
Agisilaou will not be going to Bowling Green alone as his brother and assistant coach at North, Nikos, made the cut to join the Golden Lion roster as a player.
“I was already hired as the assistant, but I wasn’t supposed to tell anybody until the roster was finalized,” Christakis said. “Nikos knew I had a chance to get the job, so he went out the last day of tryouts, and I didn’t even know he was trying out for the team. He made the first cut and the other coaches liked what they saw in him so he made the team.”
“Nikos and I are both soccer nerds and we get it from our Dad,” Agisilaou contnued. “He’s got a high soccer IQ and part of that comes from coaching with me for the past three years at Madisonville. I don’t think any of the other guys on the roster have coaching experience so that definitely sets him apart from the rest of the team.”
Although both Agisilaou brothers will be spending time in Bowling Green, there’s no plans to leave Madisonville as the schedule will allow them to continue coaching the Maroons.
“I’m all in 100% no matter what I do, but it worked out that I can coach in Bowling Green from February to June and continue to coach in Madisonville in the fall,” Agisilaou said. “I’m not ready to give up coaching high school and those kids in Madisonville, and neither is Nikos. We’ll be back at North and competing for a region championship in the fall, and I’ll also help out with events like our summer camp with coach (John) Tichenor, if I’m available.”
Bowling Green FC is a professional team in the lower level of pro soccer in North America — playing in the United Premier Soccer League.
“We’re in like the fourth tier of pro soccer, just a step above what you would see in college soccer,” Agisilaou said. “Soccer has really grown in Kentucky. I went overseas to play professionally for three years, and when I came back the popularity of the sports grew over those three years and over the three years I’ve been coaching.
“Soccer really save me and my family financially since my college degree didn’t pan out and I was hired on as the head soccer coach at North along with teaching health so I’m going to give back to the game any way I can,” he said. “If Bowling Green is successful enough over the next few years, they could be promoted to the next level up just like Louisville City was in the third tier a few years ago and now they’re in the second tier. Nashville FC just finished their first season in Major League Soccer, which is the top tier in North America.”
It’s been a few years since Agisilaou last stepped onto the pitch as a professional player and he was asked at first to join the Golden Lions as a player.
“I told the head coach that I was out of shape from not playing the past three years and he called me a second time to ask if I was sure that I didn’t want to play,” Agisilaou said. “About a week later, he called me again and asked if I wanted to be an assistant coach, and I said yes. He asked me and the head boys soccer coach at Bowling Green, Criag Widener, to be assistants and he didn’t want anyone else.”
“I would’ve loved to be playing again, but I’m all in and full of intensity for anything I do, but I felt that I wouldn’t have been able to give 100% as a player,” he said. “Plus, I don’t have the time commitment to put in the conditioning with two little kids and a fiancé that I’m going to marry next year. I thought that it wouldn’t be fair to them.”
Bowling Green FC will play their home games at The Pit at Bowling Green Junior High School throughout the spring and summer months.
