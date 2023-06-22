The Western Kentucky Speedway, located at 1245 Happy Lane in Nebo, is gearing up for it’s 5th Annual King of the Bluegrass, starting tonight and running through Saturday.
According to Race Director/Promoter, Cole Huggins, this is the largest race of the season, with the majority of the drivers coming from Western Kentucky, West Tennessee and Southern Indiana.
“We have the Ultimate Street Stock Challenge presented by Statement Race cars coming in for the fifth round of their series,” Huggins said. “They are a traveling street stock series that hold races at some of the biggest street stock events in the southeast. This is the second year of the series and they hold races in Mississippi, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and our race in Kentucky.”
Tonight will be the practice, while Friday will be qualifying and heat races for the series, and Saturday will be B-Mains and the 50 lap race, $5,000 to win A-main feature.
“We are expecting around 40-45 cars with drivers from 10 states try to race their way into the 24 car starting lineup,” Huggins said. “We’ll also have a full show for our other three regular classes on Friday and Saturday night.”
Huggins says they try to have four or five special events per year where extra money is added to the purse for each class.
Operating for nearly 26 years, the track started as a dirt track in the 1990’s, then a motocross track was added to the infield in the early 2000’s before going back to just a dirt car track in the mid 2000’s, which is the track’s current configuration.
“We generally race 13-15 Saturdays a year, and have four different divisions that are on the schedule each night we open, which are Street Stocks, Rusty Bolts, Mini Stocks, and Bombers,” said Huggins. “If you haven’t been here to a race before you should come out, it’s a good time.”
The pit opens this evening at 4 p.m., open practice 6-9p.m., with the street stock running from 9-10p.m. Friday pit opens at 4p.m., stands open at 5p.m., draw closes at 6:20p.m., drivers meeting is at 6:30p.m., and the hot laps starting at 7p.m. Saturday is a full day of racing with the pit opening at noon, the stands open at 5p.m., draw closes at 6:20p.m., drivers meeting at 6:30pm., and the hot laps at 7p.m.
General admission is $12 each day, ages 10 and under are free. For more information please reach out to Cole Huggins directly, 270-670-4450. For other race information and upcoming schedules please visit www.raceWKS.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.