Photos by Brandon Buchanan/The Messenger
Madisonville North Hopkins Senior Dustin Melton, 18 races to victory in the boys 200-yard freestyle event during the team's meet against Muhlenberg County High School and Hopkins County Central High School at Madisonville's YMCA Thursday night. Melton swam his eight laps in 2:04.24, which was 17 seconds faster than second place. North remains unbeaten on the season and won with a combined team total of 280 points. Muhlenberg placed second with 156 points. Central finished third with 40 points.
