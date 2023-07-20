A record 119 junior golfers recently competed in the 18th Annual GO Junior Golf Series Northern Championship at the Owensboro Country Club.
Hopkins County was well represented in the event in most age groups.
Updated: July 20, 2023 @ 9:42 am
In the Boys 8-under division, Tyler McClain finished with a 13 and named the 1st Flight Winner, Scott Ralson finished with a 15 and named the tour champion, Sam Burden finished with a 17 and named Tour 3rd, Jaxson Crook finished with a 17 and named tour runner-up, Bennent Sizemore finished with a 22 and named 5th flight runner-up, and Jonah Clemons finished with a 24 and named 5th flight third place.
In the Boys 9-10 year olds, Cade Williams finished with a 30 and was named 1st flight 3rd place while Willie Bushong finished with a 32 and was named tour runner-up.
In the Girls ages 13-15, Reagan Ramsey finished with a 64 and was named tour 3r.
In the Boys ages 11-12, Will Burden finished with a 44 and was named tour runner-up.
In the Boys ages 13-15, 18 Hole Division, Jake Witherspoon finished with an 85 and was named 2nd flight winner.
In the Boys ages 16-18, 18 holes, Gavin Sheets finished with an 80 and was named 1st flight winner, Austin Crick finished with an 83 and was 3rd flight winner, Max Clayton finished with an 86, and Maddox Wilson and Kolby Crook both finished with a 90.
