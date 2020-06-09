COVID-19 pandemic life in all of America has been changed in some manner.
The college sports landscape has seen cancellations of games and we are now seeing the second wave of the impact of COVID-19 in our country as many colleges and universities are making severe budget cuts which has led to the dropping and elimination of sports.
One sport that is seeing major changes is college baseball. We have already seen Bowling Green, Furman and Chicago State among the Division I schools who have dropped baseball as a college sport. One proposal currently being circulated to help and save college baseball: Move the start of college baseball (and presumably college softball) from February to late March which would mean your regular season would run into June and the post-season would run into July.
This past week I asked some of our local people who have been part of the college baseball and softball scene to give me their thoughts among the backdrop of this potential historic move in college sports.
BENEFITS OF MOVING SEASON
The benefits of moving college baseball and softball to later in the season are numerous.
One of the reasons that many coaches want to see the change obviously is the weather. What we are seeing now is a summer sport being played as a winter sport.
Current Hopkins Central Math Teacher Austin Starks was a four-year student manager for the Murray State University Racer baseball team and he got to experience college baseball up close and personal.
“For college baseball in its current schedule, practices are starting
in mid-January as soon as student athletes return from Christmas break,” Stark said. “Games begin in the middle of February which is the same time high school practices are starting. While I was at Murray we had to push snow and ice off the tarp on multiple occasions to get the field ready. To be honest, baseball in the cold simply isn’t fun.”
If it is not fun for players and managers such as Starks, it is obviously not fun for fans either. One of the arguments of moving baseball and softball to a late spring/early summer sport is that it would be played in better weather and therefore have better attendance.
Another local athlete who has experienced cold weather softball is former Madisonville North Hopkins and current University of Kentucky softball player Mallory Peyton. Although Peyton saw this season cut short, she was granted an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA and will have two years remaining for the Wildcat softball program.
“A later start will likely draw better attendance because of warmer weather and it will give teams more time to prepare upon returning back to school from Christmas break,” Peyton said.
Currently college baseball and softball are starting games in February with many games in March. If you are a college sports fan, everyone has to acknowledge this is the peak of college basketball season.
It is simply unfair to expect college baseball and softball to draw good crowds right in the middle of college basketball’s March Madness.
REDUCED TRAVEL COSTS
In the era of budget cuts due to COVID-19 all of college athletic directors are looking at ways to maintain college sports but yet reduce costs.
Even at the bigger schools who are baseball powerhouses they realize that something has to be done or we will see more schools drop sports and especially baseball. Louisiana State University’s coach, who has the premier attendance in the nation, Paul Mainieri was recently quoted in the Courier Journal, “I am afraid there are going to be 100 college baseball programs discontinued because of the virus.”
You might ask how would moving the college baseball season to late spring/early summer reduce travel costs? To do this simply look at many college schedules and you will get a very good understanding of the problems particularly among northern schools.
A quick look at some Big Ten schedules show you why many mid-western and northeastern schools want to move the schedule to later in the spring and summer.
The University of Michigan played its first 15 games this past year in Arizona, Florida and California. Indiana University opened the season at Louisiana State followed by games in south Alabama and at Eastern Carolina University.
Another local sports figure, Steve Gilliam, has been able to experience the travels of college baseball close up and personal. Before he was an educator and basketball coach, Gilliam was a baseball player and a student manager at Murray State University.
“I see how this move could save on travel expense,” said Gilliam, who added when he was at Murray State it was not unusual to see schools from further north to come to Murray State.
Obviously if it is warmer weather and those games are played in May and June, those schools can play home games. They would not have to make the long trip to Murray State to play games in February and March but can play local schools at home.
DOWN SIDE OF MOVING THE SEASON
In any move, there are a couple of down sides to the schedule. First, at a time when athletic departments are trying to cut travel costs, moving to the spring is a good idea. However, it could force athletic departments to house students in dormitories a little bit later into the summer which is not being done now.
Another down part of this which could even affect local sports fans is it could have an impact on summer collegiate baseball leagues such as the Madisonville Miners League, the Ohio Valley. If college teams play into the summer, there would obviously be fewer players available to play in summer collegiate leagues.
At this point, however, this is only a proposal for Division I and the Ohio Valley League generally does not get many Division I players.
It is obvious, however, that athletic directors are going to have to make some changes due to the COVID-19 problems. Baseball and softball are certainly looking realistically that they are going to have to change how they do business.
I would expect even if they do not change the schedule into warmer weather, we will at least see a great reduction in traveling and a potential elimination of many of those early season cold weather games.
Mr. Cartwright is a local attorney and contributing sports columnist. Email: kcartwright@feptc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.