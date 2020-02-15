When discussing history and you hear people being called a trailblazer, oftentimes they overlook their other achievements. For Marshall Mason, yes he was a trailblazer but he was more than a trailblazer as he was a tremendous athlete, educator and coach.
Mason’s academic story got its start at Rosenwald School on Foxwell Street in Providence. In Rosenwald’s final season prior to integration (1962), Mason was a sophomore on the basketball team that won the 9th District Tournament that was played on their home court in Providence. Rosenwald defeated Clay, Sebree and Slaughters before losing to Livermore in the regional tournament at the Sports Center in Owensboro.
When I asked Mason about playing in the district tournament on his home court, I had to admit that I told him I had been to the Rosenwald School in Providence but did not remember a gym.
Mason quickly noted, “Rosenwald did not have a gym. We practiced and played our home games at the Providence High School gym on West Main Street. We practiced after the Providence High School team finished their practice each day”.
After integration Mason became a star for his junior and senior years as a Providence High School Bulldog. He was a standout on the football and baseball team but is best remembered for his tremendous career on the basketball court.
In Mason’s junior year the Bulldogs won the district tournament and his senior year in 1964 Mason led the Bulldogs to a district championship. The Bulldogs went on to win the 3rd Region Championship played at Daviess County High School defeating Owensboro Catholic, Henderson County and Bremen.
Mason’s high school career came to an end at the 1964 KHSAA State Tournament when the Bulldogs were defeated 67-58 by future University of Louisville All-American and NBA star Butch Beard and his Breckenridge County Tigers.
Mason’s teammates from the 1964 team went on to be the Who’s Who of the community including Head Coach Morris Coffman, who went on to be President of Farmers Bank and Trust Company in Madisonville, and Assistant Coach Bernard Brant. Among his former Providence High School teammates on the team were Alan Cato, James England, Kenny Hammack, Carroll Brown, Jimmy Dale
McDowell, Larry Childress, Bill Burton, Perry Howard, Sammie Wyatt and Managers Dwight Towery and Richard Groves, who grew up in the Providence High School program.
Mason was also joined by several former Rosenwald players on the recently integrated Providence High School team including Melvin Ferguson, Bob Copeland, Armound “Goose” Rolland, Cecil Chipps, Cleo Rice, Robert Mooney and Jerry Hopson.
After high school Mason was a true trailblazer as he was one of the first African Americans to ever play basketball at Western Kentucky University.
Mason recently noted, “The year before I came, Western Kentucky had recruited Clem Haskins and Dwight Smith. I was joined in the next class by Jack Butler and Greg Smith and we were the first five African Americans to play at Western Kentucky University.”
Although he left after two seasons at Western to transfer to Oakland City College, Mason has remained in close contact with his Western Kentucky teammates and was recently brought back for the 1966 team reunion.
Mason noted, “I have kept in touch with Greg Smith who went on to win an NBA title with the Milwaukee Bucks and still hear from Clem Haskins”.
Mason added, “When they put the reunion together, Clem told the officials at Western to make sure Marshall Mason came and I was very glad to be with the group again”.
After two seasons Mason transferred to Oakland City College where he was also a trailblazer as he joined the team that had a tremendous amount of Providence connection.
Oakland City had integrated just prior to Mason’s arrival as the first African American to play at Oakland City College was Mason’s former Providence Bulldog teammate and former Rosenwald star Bill Price.
Price and Mason were coached at Oakland City College by another Providence icon, Bulldog track and basketball star Willis Simpson.
Mason did not even get to play a full two seasons as he had to sit out part of his junior year for transferring but in one 3/4th season he went on to be a 1,000 point scorer at Oakland City. He has been inducted into the Oakland City College Athletic Hall of Fame for his tremendous career.
After graduation Mason exceled and became a trailblazer as a coach. He coached the Henderson City Flash, 1972-76, after being Assistant there through the 1968-71 seasons.
Mason had tremendous success while coaching Henderson City as his 1973 team won the 6th District upsetting the Union County Braves led by Larry Johnson and Willie Johnson 90-76 in the finals.
In the 1974 season Mason again had tremendous success as his team upset Union County led by another future UK star Dwayne Casey in the semifinals before knocking off the Providence Bulldogs led by Tim Baker, Bob Johnson and Poochie Morrow in the finals.
Mason’s last season at Henderson City was the year they consolidated into Henderson County after the 1976 season and thereafter he coached in Indiana at Indianapolis Cathedral and Evansville Bosse.
When I caught up with him recently, Mason told me one of his great Bosse stories, “I was coaching Andy Elkins who was a major Division I player. He went on to play and had a great career at the University of Evansville but my old friend Clem Haskins was interested in recruiting him and came to see him play. Clem wanted me to put a good word in to Andy’s parents to attend the University of Minnesota, which I did”.
Today Coach Mason is retired and living in Nashville. He still has great memories of some great days at Providence and often gets back to visit relatives including his sister Allison Hawkins, niece Marsha McElroy, niece Kortney Lovan and cousin Robert Mason Jr.
