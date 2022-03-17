The Madisonville North boys tennis team ran into a determined Owensboro Catholic team who handed the Maroons their first loss of the season Thursday night in Owensboro.
“I thought we matched up evenly with them but I was mistaken,” said head coach Bryan Fazenbaker. “We only had three matches that were competitive.”
The Maroons lone bright spot was in the number one singles and doubles matches. The Maroons top player Nathaniel Crick battled but came up short to Catholic’s top player, William Brocato, by a score of 8-6. Crick then teamed with the Maroon’s number 2 player Aidan Brummer. The pair lost by the identical score (8-6).
The other close match saw Catholic’s Tucker Ray defeat the Maroon’s Adam Tagg, 8-4, in the number 5 singles spot.
The Maroons return to action Monday at Muhlenberg County.
