After blowing out Livingston in the first round and a thriller in the semi-final round, Madisonville North’s softball season came to an end in the 2nd Region championship in a 6-0 loss to Henderson County Sunday in Hopkinsville.
With only one senior graduating on the team, head coach Whitney Barber says the team is in position to improve next season.
“It’s certainly an accomplishment to be region runner-ups,” Barber said. “We’ve told our girls from the beginning of the season that they have the right tools and they have the ability. It would’ve been great to win a regional championship and go back to state, but I’m happy with this. I think we grew leaps and bounds this season. I told them to stay hungry and remember what this tastes like.”
Madisonville’s run started on Saturday with a 9-2 win over Livingston Central. The Lady Cardinals started the game off with a bang as the first pitch of the game from Paige Patterson went over the fence, but Patterson’s offense gave her six runs to work with in the home half of the first.
After North scored one in the third, catcher Brenna Sherman hit a two-run home run that gave her battery mate plenty of run support to win game one.
Game two against Union County proved to be a pitcher’s duel early on, but Madisonville advanced to the 2nd Region final with a 5-0 win over the Bravettes.
There was a scary moment in the bottom of the first as Sherman and first baseman Chloe Young collided going after a foul ball. Young hit her facemask against the brick backstop while holding onto the ball to record the out. She was given a concussion test in the dugout, while Sherman remained behind the plate after collecting herself.
On the field, the game remained scoreless until the top of the fifth when Sherman cleared the right field fence to lead off the inning with a solo shot.
“I got up there knowing I was getting a strike on the outside corner on the first pitch,” Sherman said. “I just drove it knowing that no matter if I hit it out or if I lined out to the right fielder, Paige was going to have my back in the circle.”
Standing in the on-deck circle and re-entering the game was Young after she cleared the concussion test and sat out for a few innings. She stepped into the box and hit a big fly of her own to give North a 2-0 lead.
“I knew I didn’t have much to lose because I already ran into a brick wall,” Young said. “When I got up to bat, I went up looking for a hit, especially since Brenna came up huge right before me.”
Madisonville score two more in the sixth and one more in the seventh while Patterson held Union to five hits to pick up the shutout.
After Henderson defeated Lyon County in the second semi-final game, the stage was set for the 2nd Region title game. Unfortunately for the Lady Maroons, their offense was held to only two hits for the entire contest.
Henderson took advantage of a four-run top of the first and Patterson was chased out of the circle after an inning and a third. MacKenzie Stoltz took it the rest of the way and hung up zeros on the scoreboard until the Lady Colonels scored two more runs in the seventh inning.
With the season coming to a close, Barber is glad to have had a full season after COVID-19 cancelled the entire 2020 spring sports season.
“It was just great to have some normalcy playing a full season,” Barber said. “The girls were able to have a full season that wasn’t full of restrictions. I was worried going in looking back at basketball and fall sports because they were limited to how many games they could play in a week and there were a bunch of quarantines. I was grateful to get a full season in.”
Henderson will play the winner of the 4th Region in Lexington on Saturday.
