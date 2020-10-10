Madisonville North Hopkins girls golf coach Sam Westfall didn’t mince his words when talking about his expectations for the Lady Maroons as they prepared to play in the state golf championships in Bowling Green this week.
Prior to Friday morning’s tee off, Westfall said he fully expected his team to place in the top five.
So far, so good.
Behind the solid play of Kaitlyn Zieba, who shot a four-over 76 Friday, North sits in a tie for fifth overall with Cooper High School as both teams sit at +53 collectively. Marshall County’s team score of +26 leads the team scoring heading into today’s final round.
“We came in wanting to at least finish fifth and that’s where we’re at right now,”Westfall said. “If it ended today, that’s where it is, but who knows about (Saturday).”
Zieba got off to a bit of a sluggish start, carding a front nine 40, but after a bogey on the 11th hole, she picked up a birdie on No. 16 to get her back to even-par for the back nine and tied for ninth on the individual leaderboard.
“I struggled a bunch on the front,” Zieba said. “But on the back, I grinded it out for even par. Every hole I knew I had to make par or better, I couldn’t afford to get another bogey. I’m trying to hit all of the greens closer so I can at least two-putt for par. It was definitely a struggle, but I was able to turn it around on the back nine.”
Entering today, Zieba sits just six strokes off the lead held by Madison Central’s Elizabeth Eberle at two-under.
Kat Weir shot a 13-over 85 and was followed closely by Karra Tucker’s 86. Stella Knight finished with a 94, and Sydney Browning wasn’t included in the team score, but she shot 106 in her first state tournament appearance.
In order to stay in the top five, the Lady Maroons will focus on the flatstick going into today’s final round, said Westfall.
“Hopefully, we can play a bit better in the second round,” Westfall said. “We just need to putt better, and that’ll be the key. We putt better, we’ll be fifth and that’s what we came for.”
North will have the later tee times today as the Lady Maroons will be teeing off of the 10th tee box from 11:30 a.m through 12:30 p.m.
Live leaderboards are available through the KHSAA website or through the Golf Genius app using the code “KHSAAGIRLS” under “GGID.”
