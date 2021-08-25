The Madisonville North Hopkins volleyball team couldn’t have asked for a better result in their home opener on Tuesday as they defeated Hopkinsville in straight sets, 3-0.
Kendrea White and Kaitlyn Orange led the offense for North by recording nine kills each, while Amaya King was setting them up with 26 assists. North was also dominant on serves as Orange and Brianna Watson both had seven aces. Arian Gregory recorded 16 digs and Orange had 14 for North.
North started out the first set with a 12-6 run, prompting a timeout to be taken by Hopkinsville. The Lady Tigers got back into it, but it was too late as the Lady Maroons took the first set by a score of 25-12.
Hopkinsville struggled offensively in the second set as North rattled off a 12-0 run with Orange serving. Hopkinsville would get a few points back, but they ultimately dropped the second set 25-7, giving Madisonville a 2-0 advantage.
It was a different story for the Lady Tigers in the final set as they went back-and-forth with North knotting it up at 11. But the Lady Maroons went on a 9-2 run to close out the match at 25-13..
With the win on Tuesday, North moves to 6-2 to start the season. They’ll travel to Fort Campbell on Thursday. As for Hopkinsville, they drop to 2-6 and will play their next match on Thursday at Todd County Central.
soccer
In girls soccer action on Tuesday, Madisonville North Hopkins opened up district play at Caldwell County with a 10-0 mercy-rule win over the Lady Tigers.
Camryn LaGrange scored four goals and Raelynn Blanford added had a hat trick with three goals of her own. Kailey Barber and Madison Hill also found the back of the net for the Lady Maroons.
North will have another 7th District game on Thursday when they host crosstown rival Hopkins County Central.
