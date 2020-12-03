With high school sports on pause, I was thinking about some of the more memorable games and happenings in the local sports world in 2020, which I think we can all agree was one strange year.
Over the next couple of weeks, i will revisit some of these events. In doing so, I will attempt to give a fair shake between the local sports teams.
To begin, let’s start with Madisonville North Hopkins boys basketball team capturing its second straight regional title back in March, which feels like several years ago at this point.
The Maroons met and Webster County in Hopkinsville with a trip to the Sweet 16 hanging in the balance. It was finally the match up myself and most other people who follow high school basketball in western Kentucky were looking forward to seeing.
Unfortunately, Webster and North did not meet in the regular season so we had to pray to the basketball gods that they would meet in the region tournament. On March 10, our prayers were answered and North proved to be too much for the hard-fighting Trojans and pulled out a 73-58 victory.
Going into the game, I had only watched coach Jon Newton’s Trojans play at Hopkins Central in January with the Webster coming out with a 77-47 win, and once more in in the region semifinals when they defeated Lyon County 79-67.
The very next night, fans for both Webster and North came out in droves to fill the Hopkinsville High gym to near capacity. Looking back, it seems like a very foreign concept almost nine months later when we’re used to seeing empty stadiums with either cardboard cutouts or limited seating in the stands.
What stuck with me wasn’t the sheer amount of people crammed into the seats, but it was when they showed up. When I arrived an hour and a half prior to the opening tip, the line was out the door and the team buses hadn’t even arrived yet.
When the Maroons rolled in, they received a standing ovation from the North fans while the kids were still in street clothes walking to their locker room.
I’ve talked with former Maroon head coach Matt Beshear about the atmosphere in that gym a few times and he has said that the Madisonville crowd gave him chills and right after the game he said he wanted that same energy at Rupp Arena.
Unfortunately, Beshear’s team never got to hear those much-deserved in Rupp.
Just two days after the game, the KHSAA announced the postponement of the state tournaments for both boys and girls basketball. The tournaments were eventually canceled.
Getting back to the action, I was expecting a tight game and that’s what we got in the first quarter with the score tied at 12 after eight minutes. But led by two future Division I basketball players in Kenny White and K’suan Casey, North eventually opened up a 30-18 lead by halftime.
White and Casey ended what would be their final high school contest together scoring 20 points each. As they subbed out and Beshear put in the seniors that were on his bench, Madisonville’s student section started to chant “Rupp Arena.”
It sounded so good at the time.
When I recently spoke with Beshear for an interview for another article, he guaranteed that the 2019-20 Maroon basketball team will be in the school’s hall of fame.
I would have to agree with him on that note There’s no doubt that this was a special group of guys and they were fun to watch and cover as a sports reporter. Who knows what would’ve happened if the state tournament went on without a hitch.
I’ll definitely keep my eye on White and Casey even after I move on from Madisonville as they continue their college careers at Tennessee Tech and UT-Martin, respectively
I’ll also try to keep tabs on guys like Marquise Parker and Jordan Vaughn who are currently playing college football.
It was special night back in March, made only more special because of the events that followed. That team will forever be champions, in my opinion.
Robert Augsdorfer is a sports reporter for The Messenger and can be reached by email at raugsdorfer@the-messenger.com.
