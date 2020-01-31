Hopkins County Central (5-15) added their fifth win in seven games on Thursday with a 58-52 victory over McLean County.
Central got off to a 12-9 run in the opening minutes of the contest and held onto the lead at the end of the first at 17-13.
Both teams managed to score 10 points each in the second quarter as the Storm went into halftime ahead 27-23.
Central was able to hang onto the lead in the end of the third quarter 38-35.
It got a little rocky for the Storm in the opening stages of the fourth as McLean went on a 6-0 run to take the lead 41-38 in the first 3:30 of play until Sam Almon hit a 3-pointer to tie game up 41-41.
After Central got the ball back, Jaxon Winn drove the lane and was able to get the and-one, but he wasn’t able to convert as Central regained the lead 43-41.
Almon was also able to get a foul down low as his shot went in and converted on the three-point play to put Central up 46-43 with 2:30 to play.
Central was able to get on a final 12-9 run as they cruised to the win, their second victory at home this season.
Almon led the scoring with 19 points, Blasin Moore had 12 and Marcus Eaves contributed 11 points off of the bench.
John Miller ended his night with nine points and Winn rounded out the scoring with seven points to his credit.
Central will be back in action tonight as they host Dawson Springs for Homecoming. The boys will be night cap of a girls/boys doubleheader with the Lady Storm and Lady Panthers tipping off at 6 p.m. and Homecoming festivities between games.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.