Flags and turnovers proved costly as Hopkins County Central fell to Union County 34-15 in Mortons Gap on Friday.
“There way too many penalties,” Central head coach Chris Manning said. “Union County is a good ballclub, coached well. But we had way too many penalties, didn’t execute when we needed to and had too many dumb mistakes. We were not the same team we were a week ago at Webster County and it went to our head a little bit.”
Central grabbed the lead early as Adrian Stringer found little brother Christian Stringer in the endzone on the first drive of the game, but Union County matched that score by returning the ensuing kickoff 80 yards to tie it up at seven.
When the second quarter started, the Braves doubled their point total with a 24-yard touchdown run, then scored again on a 25-yard pass to make it 21-7 Union County at halftime.
Union County (2-0) found the endzone once in the third quarter as they entered the final 12 minutes up 27-7 over Central.
With five minutes left to play, Union found the endzone on a sweep play to take a 34-7 lead. However Central found one more score as backup quarterback Jaden Brasher did some improvising to avoid the blitz and found Tanner Hayes for a 55-yard pass play to the house.
Central (1-1) will try to rebound next week when they hit the road for a short trip to Muhlenberg County.
