The Madisonville North Lady Maroons’ hot streak continued Tuesday as they handled county rival Hopkins County Central 14-0 in five innings at home.
Madisonville head coach Whitney Barber gave the ball to Paige Patterson as she had a dominant five-inning outing, picking up six strikeouts while only giving up three hits.
“We were going to work Paige into varsity games earlier but it just never happened,” Barber said. “We gave her the ball (Tuesday) and she did awesome.”
As for Central, Hallie Hollis was handed the loss as she went two innings in the circle giving up six runs — three earned — on four hits. Keira Bryan came in relief and went two innings giving up eight run — four earned — on six hits, including a long ball.
However the wind and dropping temperatures seemed to affect the defense for both teams.
“My outfield really came through for us,” Central head coach Lynette Lewis said. “Malorie (Higgins) and Baylen (Young) had some good catches for us out there.”
At the plate, North’s Zoe Davis and Brenna Sherman led the offense with three RBI’s a piece. Sherman drove in all three of her runs batted in via a three-run homer to right field in the third inning to make it 11-0 and came close hit her second big fly of the ballgame in the fourth, but Young reached up and robbed her in centerfield to end the inning.
Central’s three hits came off the bats of Bryan, Hollis and Emmaleigh Crook, but they weren’t able to come around to score for Central. The Lady Storm has been missing one of their big bats in Madison Grigg, who’s been out with a knee injury since Friday.
“We’ve got to get the bats going,” Lewis said. “The biggest thing they’ve learned this past week is that we’ve got to make adjustments, we can’t make excuses. They’re a young team and I sometimes have to remember as a coach. I’ve got some good, young athletes coming through, but we’ve got to get the mechanics down and make adjustments.”
These two teams will meet again next Thursday in Mortons Gap for the second game of the season series.
