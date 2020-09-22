Girls Soccer
Madisonville North Hopkins 5, Hopkins County Central 0: The Lady Maroons (1-3-1) found the win column over the weekend as they shutout the Lady Storm at Central. Raelynn Blanford scored two goals, while Lillie Carmen, Olivia Burris and Kennedy Justice each found the back of the net once during the match. Carmen and Emma Peyton also recorded assists on Saturday. In goal for North, Kara Franklin and Riley Seaton combined for the shutout with Franklin stopping two shots on goal.
Boys Soccer
Calloway County 4, Madisonville North Hopkins 3: A second half goal by Nojah Jimenez tied the match up at 3-3, but the Lakers were able to score late and come away with the victory on their home turf on Saturday as the Maroons fall to a 2-2-1 record for the season. Kael Knight scored twice for North in the match with Logan Rainwater picking up an assist on Knight’s second goal.
Boys Golf
With the 2nd Region Tournament set to tee off next week, Madisonville North Hopkins Junior Jackson Hill had a strong performance at the Kentucky Golf Coaches Association All-State Tournament in Lexington as he finished tied for fourth at even par with a two-day total of 143, just three strokes off the winner, Ryan Wotherspoon from Cooper. Hill had a solid day on Saturday dropping five birdies and circled four more on his scorecard on Sunday.
Volleyball
McLean County 3, Hopkins County Central 1: The Lady Storm fell to 1-4 over the weekend with a road loss in McLean County. Central was able to tie the match up at 1-1, but the Lady Cougers were able to come away with the victory winning the third and fourth sets.
Leighjaye Barnes led the offense with four kills followed by Haylee Gunther and Ashlyn Slate with three kills each and Ellie Larkins and Lillie Whitaker-Greer each had two kills. Barnes also recorded 10 digs for the match.
