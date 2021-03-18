The last chance to sign up your child for baseball or softball will be this Saturday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Dawson Springs City Park.
Signup sheets are also available at the Planers Bank in Dawson Springs and can be turned in along with the fee by the end of business their business hours on Friday.
Any questions can be answered through direct messages to the Dawson Springs Youth League Facebook page.
YAA signups open for one more weekend
This weekend is the last chance for parents to sign up their children for YAA baseball and softball for the spring.
Signups will be at the mall from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Tryouts will be held March 29 through April 3 and the spring season will run from May 3 through June 11. The fall season will be played Sept. 7 until Oct. 1. Both seasons are 10 games.
Cost is $65 per child, but the price gets reduced if more than one child per household signs up.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.