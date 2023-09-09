Both the Hopkins County Central varsity and JV got shut out by Henderson on Thursday night, 0-10 and 0-4.
According to Head Coach Jody Bridgforth the team has been fighting all season long, despite their 1-6 record.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Serving Madisonville and
Hopkins County, KY.
Since 1917
270-824-3300
Both the Hopkins County Central varsity and JV got shut out by Henderson on Thursday night, 0-10 and 0-4.
According to Head Coach Jody Bridgforth the team has been fighting all season long, despite their 1-6 record.
“We played hard, a valiant effort from our goal keepers Will Clevenger and Riley Dunlap. We were outnumbered, our defense played hard. We will be resetting over the next couple of days in preparation for Caldwell on Tuesday.”
Coach says although it has been a tough season the team still shows up and plays hard.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.