A familiar group of young ladies will be making a return trip to the KHSAA Girls Golf State Tournament next week in Bowling Green as Madisonville North Hopkins captured their third straight 2nd Region title Monday at Madisonville Country club.
This time around proved even sweeter for seniors Kaitlyn Zieba and Kat Weir. Zieba’s 75 was good enough for individual honors, while Weir’s 78 placed her second overall.
The region win also marked the final appearance for head coach Sam Westfall, who will be calling it a coaching career at the end of next week.
“It’s great for Kaitlyn and Kat,” Westfall said. “They’ve been our two leaders on this team. Their work ethic is second to none. All of these girls have sacrificed so much to get to where they are. They’ve sacrificed dates, going to football games and weekends to put in the extra work to be the best in the region.
“We should be fine next week at state, but it is pretty sweet to go out a region winner three times in a row in my last year.”
North’s Karra Tucker carded a 79 while being paired with last year’s state champion, Apollo’s Macey Brown. Stella Knight was the last counted score with an 88 and Sydney Browning shot a 92 for the day.
“I’m very excited to go to state again,” Zieba said. “I’m very proud of every girl on this team. We’ve had a great season and we just want to finish strong.”
North’s attention now turns to Bowling Green as they’ll make a run for a team state title.
“Marshall County will be the toughest team to catch at state,” Westfall said. “I’ll be happy if we finish second to them.”
The ladies will make the trip out to Bowling Green Country Club on Monday for a practice round before the real competition tees off on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Elsewhere on the course on Monday, Hopkins County Central did not have enough players for a team score, but McKenzie Lynch led the Lady Storm with a 99 followed by Callie Allen’s 126 and Macy Cotton’s 138.
