John Calipari landed in Lexington in April 2009, and his first University of Kentucky season ended in the Elite Eight in March 2010.
Calipari is now through his first decade as head basketball coach at UK, and it has been marked by a national championship in 2012, a near 40-0 run in 2015, four Final Fours and seven visits to the Elite Eight.
His trademark through the years has been recruiting players who are at the "one and done" level. Many of Calipari's players have been good enough to jump to the NBA or professional basketball at some level, after just their freshman season.
It has caused constant roster churn for Calipari, although there have been a handful of players who have excelled after playing a second, or even a third, season for the Wildcats.
When he was recently named Coach of the Decade by the Sporting News, Calipari said that was recognition for the whole program, not just him.
Since 2020 is right around the corner, it's a good time to look back at the 10 most memorable moments -- the good ones and not so good -- for the Wildcats.
1. Kentucky wins 2012 NCAA championship
The eighth national championship in Kentucky history is the most obvious accomplishment in Calipari's time at UK. He came to Kentucky with the label of recruiting the best talent knowing those players would probably just stay one season. This team was a mix of top-level talent, led by Anthony Davis, with talented second-year players like Terrence Jones and Doron Lamb.
Davis, a freshman, was named the National Player of the Year at the Final Four, and he delivered two performances there that are among the best in the annals of Kentucky basketball.
The 6-foot-10, multi-faceted post player was named the Final Four Most Outstanding Player after recording 16 rebounds, six blocks, five assists and three
See Kentucky/Page B2
steals to go with just six points in the 67-59 win over Kansas for the national championship.
On the way to the title game, UK beat the University of Louisville 69-61 in their first meeting ever in the Final Four.
Davis was a significant factor in that UK win, providing 18 points, 14 rebounds and five blocked shots.
2. UK's near miss at history in 2015
The seeds were sown for Kentucky's 38-1 season when Calipari supposed more than once what might happen if he had a collection of multi-year players to mesh with some talented freshmen.
Calipari also wanted to make a run at 40-0 with said team, which were the 2015 Wildcats.
There was so much talent on that UK squad, the team was divided up into a two-platoon system for most of the season. Each of those platoons would've made a pretty strong team on their own.
Aaron Harrison was the leading scorer on that team at 11 points a game. Karl-Anthony Towns averaged 10.3 points a game starting all 39 games. Devin Booker averaged 10 points a game not starting once. Willie Cauley-Stein didn't score much but was considered one of the best defensive players in the country.
UK wasn't challenged much during the season, but it faced a true test against Notre Dame in the Elite Eight, holding off the Fighting Irish 68-66.
The Wildcats couldn't hold on against Wisconsin in the Final Four. They made some critical errors down the stretch, losing a 4-point lead, and the chance at perfection, 71-64.
3. PJ Washington gutting it out in 2019 NCAA Tournament
Gutsy individual accomplishments are a cornerstone of sports in general. That's why Washington playing with a severe foot injury in the last two NCAA Tournament games of the season for the Wildcats last spring makes this list.
Washington, with a sprained left foot, scored 16 points and played 26 minutes in a tough 62-58 win over Houston in the Sweet 16.
"I knew there was going to be some pain in it, but I have a high pain tolerance," Washington said. "I just tried to come out and be aggressive."
Washington came back two days later and tried to carry UK to an Elite Eight win over Auburn. Despite 28 points and 13 rebounds from Washington in 37 minutes, UK fell 77-71 to Auburn in overtime.
4. Stretch run of 2014 season
As UK sputtered toward the end of the regular season, it looked like anything but a Final Four squad.
Because of its 21-10 regular-season record, UK, with five freshmen starters, was underseeded at No. 8 heading to the NCAA Tournament.
UK put together a game for the ages in a 78-76 win over top seed and undefeated Wichita State in the third round, surviving a shot by the Shockers at the buzzer, to advance to the Sweet 16.
"This was an Elite Eight game," Calipari said that night. "The winner of this should have gone to the Final Four."
The Wildcats beat Louisville (74-69) and Michigan (75-72) before knocking off Wisconsin (74-73) in the Final Four.
UK fell 60-54 to UConn in the national championship game.
5. Aaron Harrison in 2014 NCAA tourney
The Harrison twins, Aaron and Andrew, had something of a star-crossed two years at UK. Both were good players overall, but they often couldn't reach the high bar set for them by BBN and college basketball observers.
Aaron Harrison then had a March to remember in helping drive the Wildcats to an unexpected run to the national championship game.
Harrison first knocked down a 3-pointer from the elbow with less than four seconds left to beat Michigan 75-72 in the Elite Eight in Indianapolis. Harrison hit what would be the game-winning 3-pointer against Louisville in the Sweet 16 two nights earlier.
A week later in Arlington, Texas for the Final Four, Harrison etched his name in Kentucky lore with a 3-pointer from nearly the same spot on the floor with under 10 seconds left to lift UK over Wisconsin 74-73 in the national semifinals.
6. Calipari in the Hall of Fame
One bright spot at the end of the 2015 season was Calipari being selected for induction in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.
Calipari had finished a season where he became one of just three coaches all-time to make four Final Fours in a 5-year span, joining Mike Krzyzewski and John Wooden as the other coaches to achieve that feat.
7. Malik Monk heroics and near heroics in 2017
Malik Monk was heralded when he came to Kentucky as a big-time shooter and scorer. Monk showed he was as good as the hype in setting a Kentucky freshman record with 47 points and hitting the go-ahead 3-pointer with 16.7 seconds left to lead the sixth-ranked Wildcats past No. 7 North Carolina 103-100 in a December showcase game in Las Vegas.
That performance helped set the stage for a blue blood showdown between UK and North Carolina a few months later in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight. In a tense game with the Final Four on the line, Monk drained a tough 3-point jumper with nine seconds left. UK found heartbreak when Luke Maye hit his own jumper with 0.3 seconds left, pushing North Carolina to a 75-73 win.
8. De'Aaron Fox against UCLA in 2017 Sweet 16
Fox emerged in the second half of the 2017 season as a strong offensive player for the Wildcats, who perfectly complimented Monk in the all-freshman backcourt.
Fox had his best game in a Sweet 16 matchup with UCLA. The Bruins had beaten Kentucky in Rupp Arena during the regular season.
Playing in a matchup of two of the nation's best point guards opposite Lonzo Ball, Fox took center stage. By the end of it, there was little doubt the star freshman was the best player on the floor.
Fox was unstoppable, putting up 39 points for an NCAA Tournament freshman record while leading UK to an 86-75 win.
"You want to be on this stage," Fox said. "Big-time players step up in big-time games and I stepped up today."
9. Brandon Knight leading 2011 run to Final Four
Knight was completely unafraid in his one season at UK to take the big shot with a game on the line. The freshman guard proved that twice in UK's run to the Final Four.
Knight's driving layup with two seconds left allowed UK to escape a major first-round upset try by Princeton, 59-57.
A week later Knight knocked down a 14-foot jumper under serious defensive pressure with five seconds left to beat top seed Ohio State 62-60 to push UK to the Elite Eight.
Knight scored 22 points to lead UK to a 76-69 win over North Carolina in the regional championship game to advance to the Final Four for the first time since 1998.
10. All those NBA Draft picks
Each NBA Draft time has become a curiosity for UK fans since Calipari has coached 29 first-round picks in the NBA Draft. UK had five first-round picks in 2010, six more in 2012 and four lottery selections in 2015.
Calipari has had three No. 1 overall picks off his UK teams (Davis, Towns and John Wall).
