No. 5 Madisonville North Hopkins cruised to the championship round of the girls’ 7th District Tournament and guaranteed themselves a spot in next week’s regionals with a 63-33 win over Dawson Springs on Monday night.
“We came out focused, especially on defense,” North head coach Jeff Duvall said. “I told them that this is our second season, and it’s just two games (Tuesday night) and Thursday. We’ll worry about Thursday when it gets here.”
The Lady Maroons got the postseason started by pitching a shutout in the first quarter, going up 23-0 after the first eight minutes of play.
Dawson’s Gracie Harper ended the scoring drought with a 3-pointer in the opening seconds of the second quarter. In the first 4:45, North went on a 19-11 run to go up 42-11. The Lady Maroons eventually would go up 52-16 by the time the first half ended, starting the running clock in the second half with a 36-point lead.
With the running clock going in the third quarter, North led 59-24 going into the final eight minutes of the game.
The reserves came in for the fourth quarter as Madisonville went on to win the game, punching their ticket to the 2nd Region Tournament at Christian County.
Camryn LaGrange led the scoring with 16 points. Lindsey Peyton ended her night with 14 and Courtney Peyton had 13 in the winning effort.
“This game is just our kickstart,” LaGrange said. “Like coach Duvall always tells us, this is our second season. We’re just ready to finish this week and go onto region, and that’s a whole new season. We’re super excited because we have huge hopes and this is just the beginning.”
North will play in Thursday night’s title game at 7 p.m. in Madisonville.
