Caldwell County only needed three sets as the Lady Tigers completed the volleyball sweep over Madisonville North Hopkins at Hopkins County Central on Thursday to win the 7th District Championship (25-11, 25-15, 25-17).
North couldn’t get anything going offensively as Kendrea White led the offense with six kills followed by Kaitlyn Orange with five. Natalie Collier recorded four kills and Ellie Hughes contributed two kills. Orange also had 10 digs while Alexis Fliehman had 13 digs for the Lady Maroons.
Both North and Caldwell will compete in the 2nd Region Tournament at Christian County starting on Monday.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.