Volleyball
Graves County 3, Madisonville North Hopkins 1: Playing for the first time since Oct. 8 due to COVID cancellations, North was dealt a loss in the first of three matches over the weekend (25-15, 26-24, 23-25, 25-16). Kaitlyn Orange led the offense with eight kills.
Madisonville North Hopkins 3, University Heights 2: North needed all five sets in the second match to pick up their first win since Oct. 3 (25-23, 25-18, 23-25, 22-25, 17-15). Orange led the Lady Maroons with 15 kills followed by Natalie Collier with 12 and Kendrea White with 11.
Madisonville North Hopkins 3, Christian Fellowship 0: North ended the regular season with a sweep over Christian Fellowship (25-20, 25-16, 25-17). Adena Springer led the way with 14 kills with Orange recording 11 and White had 10 for the match.
