Madisonville North Hopkins took a hard-earned 7-2 victory over Muhlenberg at the high school’s new tennis courts on Monday. It was a little bit of a different story for the girls as they fell 9-0 to the Lady Mustangs.
“I’m always satisfied to win over Muhlenberg County,” Maroon head coach Bryan Fazenbaker said. “They’ve been a great program over the years. We’ve been getting ready for regionals, spending a lot of quality time on the court.”
Fazenbaker’s top two guys set the tone early in the singles portion of the match with Josh Plain winning 8-4, while Nathaniel Crick won 8-5.
In doubles, Muhlenberg handed Crick and Aidan Brummer an 8-5 setback.
“I thought the guys did great,” Fazenbaker said. “Muhlenberg’s one and two are strong, and we were able to get a couple of wins in singles. But they came back in doubles and gave us a good match there. It was good for our guys because they haven’t had to face that much adversity yet. I’m still tinkering with who’s playing what in doubles, and we’re about to run out of time to decide who’s playing doubles in the region tournament.”
Tony Popescu and Tate Young took care of business winning their doubles match 8-1 as well as their singles matches, while Kael Knight and Braeden Bell got a shutout 8-0 win in their doubles match.
Over on the girls side, Olivia Burn kept her singles match close before ultimately losing 8-4. The best performance of the night came in doubles with Lillie Night and Rylee Hensin falling short by two games, 9-7.
North hopes to continue improving with the 2nd Region Tournament rapidly approaching.
“We haven’t quite faced everybody in the region,” Fazenbaker said. “Henderson usually has a good team, and we beat a good Caldwell County team earlier this season. We haven’t seen UHA yet. We’re trying to keep everyone focused, everyone healthy. We’re pretty excited for regionals, and if we don’t get too excited, we’ll be able to compete and hopefully get some guys to state.”
The regional tournament is set to be played May 17-26 in Henderson.
