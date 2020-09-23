The wheels fell off late in the second half as Hopkins County Central’s losing streak extended to four games with a 3-2 loss to Christian County on Tuesday night in Morton’s Gap.
“We did miss a lot of opportunities,” Central head coach Shawn Oakley said. “Right now, we’re really struggling to finish. The core group we have is solid, but we’re not gelling.”
Central (2-4) was up 1-0 at halftime as Priya Holmes sent a shot from the top of the box in the sixth minute of play and found the back of the net.
About seven minutes into the second half, Christian fans thought their team tied it up as Central keeper Kire Peyton dove on top of the ball and it looked like she was over the goal line, but the officials said “No goal” and awarded Central a goal kick, keeping the score at 1-0 Lady Storm.
Katelyn Cavanaugh added to the Central lead with less than 30 minutes to play as she was able to beat the Lady Colonel goal keeper to make it 2-0.
After Central missed a great two-on-one opportunity, Christian County capitalized on it by scoring their first goal with 27 minutes remaining and then tied it up at 2-2 three minutes later.
“We had opportunities in the second half that we could not finish, and that hurt us,” Oakley said. “One more goal for us probably would’ve put Christian County down.”
The score remained tied until there was four minutes left in regulation as the Lady Colonels scored their third unanswered goal to take the lead and almost scored another with two minutes remaining, but it rang off the post and went out of bounds. Regardless, the late goal was enough to propel Christian County to the win.
“We’ve always had sort of a rivalry with Christian County,” Oakley said. “This was the first time they beat us in four or five years. It hurts, but the thing is that we’ve got to keep working. It’s about getting better for the district tournament in two weeks.”
With the loss on Tuesday, Central is in the middle of a four-game losing streak with their last win coming on Sept. 12 at Lyon County by a score of 10-2. During this losing streak, they lost to district rivals Caldwell County and Madisonville North Hopkins and to Paducah Tilghman as well. They hope to turn things around on Thursday as they host Muhlenberg County. Thursday’s match originally had Union County traveling to Central, but was switched to Muhlenberg due to COVID-19 restrictions.
