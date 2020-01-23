Boys Basketball
Hopkins County Central 72, Union County 70 (overtime): It required a little bit of extra time, but the Storm kept on rolling Tuesday night in Morganfield, winning for the fourth time in their last five games after an 0-13 start to the season. Five Central players were in double figures with Blasin Moore leading the team with 16 points and Sam Almon recording 15 points. Jaxon Winn, Jon Miller and Marcus Eaves each scored 12 points.
Girls Basketball
Hopkins County Central 58, Trinity (Whitesville) 46: The Lady Storm ended a two-game losing streak with a win at home Tuesday. Hallie Hollis led the offense with 14 points. Mercy Sutton had 11 points and Brianna Fritz ended her night with 10.
Swimming
Madisonville North Hopkins 231, Owensboro 92: North won 13 out of the 24 events on Tuesday in their final road meet of the season. Colton Bunch won the boys 50-yard freestyle and the boys 100-yard breaststroke. For the girls, Hannah Pettit won the 100-yard breaststroke as she touched the wall almost a full four seconds before the rest of the field. North will have their final regular season meet at home today at 5 p.m. before going to Paducah for regionals on Feb. 7.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.