Here’s the second installment of a series of columns I will be writing highlighting memorable games in 2020 over the next few weeks as high school sports remain on pause.
For this entry, I would like to go back a fairly recent contest that involved both area football teams — an Friday, Oct. 2 contest between Hopkins County Central and Madisonville North Hopkins.
Most of you should know the outcome of this game — but for the few that don’t, Central defeated their crosstown rival for the first time since 2003 by a score of 40-35 under first-year head coach Chris Manning.
This game stands out to me for a few reasons other than the obvious historical significance for the rivalry that North has dominated over the years.
First off, I’ll take you well before kickoff when I was at the 2nd Region Girls Golf Tournament in Hopkinsville, and I was talking with a few of my fellow sports writers about the area football teams we cover while we were hanging out on the 18th green at Hopkinsville Country Club.
Obviously, Hoptown and Christian County were brought up along with Henderson and the schools in Owensboro, then I chimed in that I have North vs. Central coming up to which my colleagues agreed that it should be a win for North.
Fast forward to the day of the game, and I made my drive to The Messenger office and to Maroon Stadium pretty much in the mindset that North was going to win with Lajuan MacAdoo and Chris Price having big games in the backfield, while the Storm’s Adrian Stringer would have his typical night at quarterback, but come up with only a couple of scores.
Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, I didn’t see much of either team going into Oct. 2. I missed both teams’ season openers as our sister paper in Owensboro covered the Central at Owensboro Catholic game, while I followed the radio broadcast of North’s blowout 49-0 win over Ballard Memorial. I did cover Central at McLean County when the Storm lost 58-34.
I also covered Central’s 0-10 season in 2019 and North was coming off of a 2019 season that ended in the semi-state round of the playoffs. So in all honesty, I didn’t have high hopes for Central going into the rivalry game.
Now let’s get into what happened after the ball was kicked off.
Despite all I have said so far, I wasn’t too surprised when Central got out to an early lead in the first quarter. I’ve seen it happen before where the Storm would get the first score or two in a game only to lose via the running clock by the fourth quarter.
During the second quarter I was down by the Central bench talking with their athletic trainer and I said that I didn’t expect Central to have a two-score lead in the second quarter. But the possibility of an upset started when the Storm went into halftime up 28-14..
Moving forward to the fourth quarter with 2:19 remaining in the game, MacAdoo reached paydirt to give the Maroons a 35-34 lead. By this time, I was in the press box starting to pack my laptop and my camera so I can get down to the field to interview North head coach Jay Burgett, coach Manning and maybe MacAdoo and Stringer as soon as the game ended.
As soon as I got to the stairs on the side of the bleachers at Maroon Stadium that led down to the field, Stringer unloaded a deep ball to his little brother Christian Stringer who ran into the endzone to put the Storm back out in front 40-35.
One small problem for Central remained — there was 1:14 still on the clock. That should be plenty of time for Burgett’s offense to march down the field for a last minute score, right?
Central’s Chris Bolden had other ideas as he picked off Ty Wheeler and the Storm offense jogged onto the field to take a knee to complete the upset.
As soon as Bolden intercepted it, I knew I had to shift my focus to Central’s side of the field. I gave the guys a few minutes to celebrate and take in what happened, then I started to make my way toward the celebrating Storm to get some reactions.
As a journalist, I cannot root for a specific team when I’m working, but I will cheer internally for something that makes a great story. A struggling program breaking a 17-year losing streak against a rival will certainly make for a good story.
After seeing the hardship Central went through in 2019, it was satisfying as someone who loves sports to see them finally get in the win column and just made the process of sitting down and writing a story on a Friday night even better.
Robert Augsdorfer is a sports reporter for The Messenger and can be reached via email at raugsdorfer@the-messenger.com.
