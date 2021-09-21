The Hopkins County Central Lady Storm hosted a tightly-contested match against University Heights on Monday, but a late goal in the second half gave the Lady Blazers a 3-2 win.
“The defensive line has really stepped up from the beginning of the season,” Central head coach Ben Lutz said. “Even though our back line did great, UHA always has some good players, but I thought they handled them pretty well. We just ended up pretty unlucky towards the end and came away with the loss.”
UHA drew first blood in the first ten minutes, but that lead didn’t last long as Lillie Melton scored the equalizer a few minutes later. The Lady Blazers then edged back out in front in the 30th minute, however Priya Holmes tied it back up as she beat the UHA defense to make it 2-2 at halftime.
The match remained tied for most of the second half until a mistake by Central keeper Kire Peyton led to the deciding goal with three minutes remaining.
“Kire had a lot of action back there,” Lutz said. “But in the game of soccer, that one mistake happens and it could end in a different result. It’s a team game and everybody has to contribute in order to be successful.”
Central was supposed to make a short trip out to Muhlenberg County on Thursday, but that game will not be played as the Lady Mustangs are in quarantine.
The next game for the Lady Storm will be Saturday at Apollo.
Back on Saturday, the Lady Storm took a 10-0 mercy-rule win over Mayfield. Holmes accounted for half of Central’s goals with five while Elissa Adams had two goals of her own.
Melton and Briley Littlepage also found the back of the net for Central. After the girls game ended, the guys took the pitch also against Mayfield and the Storm fell by one goal, 3-2.
Tim Clevenger and Ryley Vincent each scored a goal while Trevor Weldon stopped 13 out of the 16 shots that came his way.
