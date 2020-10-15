In a rare Wednesday evening contest in Hopkins County, Madisonville North Hopkins defended their 7th District Soccer Championship over host Hopkins County Central with a 5-1 victory.
The Maroons will hope to defend their 2nd Region title as the Maroons will host region play next week with the draw set for Friday.
“Central always makes it tough for us,” North head coach Christakis Agisilaou said. “Coach Ben Lutz has a great plan over there, and they stick to it and make us earn the goals. That’s what I want for my guys — I don’t like getting easy wins on easy goals because it won’t prepare us for the region tournament. First half was tough for us. But second half, we played a lot better after we opened it up.”
North almost got on the board in the first 10 minutes of play, but thankfully for Central keeper Trevor Weldon the ball rang off the post.
Kael Knight was able to find the back of the net in the 14th minute as he was able to fake out Weldon for the goal. Weldon thought Knight was going to go high, but Knight had other ideas as he kicked it under the jumping Weldon and the Maroons took a 1-0 lead into halftime.
The Maroons almost went up by two scores going into the break, but Weldon was able to dive for the stop on a high header to keep it a one-goal game.
“Trevor played very well tonight,” Lutz said. “He just got caught out of position a couple times. (North) earned most of their goals, but there were a couple where our defense could’ve stepped up and helped Trevor out. Overall, I’m proud of how Trevor has done in goal for us this year.”
Nojah Jimenez scored in the seventh minute and the 17th minute of the second half to put the Maroons up 3-0. Caden Crowell and Noah Renshaw also found the back of the net for North as they went up 5-0 with 16 minutes remaining.
With less than eight minutes to go, Central spoiled the shutout as Tim Glevenger scored to make it 5-1 Maroons.
Both teams qualified for the Second Region tournament.
“I’m excited for region this year,” Agisilaou said. “I’ve won a lot of games as a player, but I never won a region tournament when I played. I’m very fortunate to have won a region championship in my second year as a coach, and I give all the credit to all my players. They gave me everything they got. We earned it last year, and we’ll have to earn it again this year with a lot of good teams that we have to go through.”
Wednesday’s match against North gave the Storm a taste of the tough competition they will face next week.
“We need to work on getting tougher,” Lutz said. “We need to get in there and challenge harder and want to head the ball more. If we can win those balls, we can help our defense so the other team isn’t constantly attacking.”
Teams in the hunt for the 2nd Region Championship include North, Central, Trigg County, Lyon County, Henderson County, University Heights and Christian County.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.