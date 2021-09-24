After a tough homecoming loss, Madisonville North Hopkins will look to get back on track against a district opponent tonight as the Maroons make the trip to Murray to take on Calloway County.
“We’ve taken a look at ourselves in the mirror this week and figured out how we could get better,” North head coach Chris Price said. “Our main focus in practice has been ball security. Even though the we turned the ball over last week against Daviess, we were moving the ball pretty well before those turnovers.”
Calloway (2-3) sports a similar offense to what North (2-3) saw a week ago with Laker quarterback Kanyon Franklin throwing for 814 passing yards and scrambling for 233 rushing yards so far this season. Calloway also has a receiver and a running back that are already north of 300 yards in their respective categories.
“Facing a quarterback who can throw and run the ball last week has prepared us to face this offense,” Price said. “With the running game, it’ll be a team effort to slow them down. Their running back runs with his pads so he’ll be tough to stop. As far as in the air, I have a lot of faith in my defensive backs. Last week was a good test for them and they had a couple of interceptions a week ago.”
On the other side of the ball, the offense is continuing to have players return from either injury or COVID restrictions. This week, the offensive line will welcome back Trenton Campbell, which Price said will give a lot of confidence to Wyatt Coleman under center along with Lajuan MacAdoo and Chris Price Jr. in the backfield.
“Trenton is one of those guys who’s a lot stronger than he looks,” Price said. “It means a lot to have him back on the line for our offense.”
The Maroons are also expecting a tough test from the Calloway defense tonight.
“Calloway’s coach, Chris Champion, is a former teammate of coach (Jay) Burgett’s when they were at Mayfield,” Price said. “Coach Champion brought that Mayfield style of defense to their program and they’re going to make it tough on us when we have the ball.”
Kickoff at Murray is slated for 7 p.m.
