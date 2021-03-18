Though Madisonville North Hopkins comes into the postseason as the reigning 7th District champions, the title appears to be up for grabs this time around.
Hopkins County Central enters tonight’s opening round as the top seed — followed by host Caldwell County, Madisonville and Dawson Springs.
With first-year head coach Phillip Cotton taking over after coach Nancy Oldham decided to retire a second time, the Lady Storm went 4-1 in district play and had a winning season overall for the first time since 2015-16 — with a record of 8-7 this year.
Central will be aiming to win their first district championship since 2017. The Lady Storm know that they’ll have to grind out a couple of wins in order to achieve that goal.
“When you get into tournament play, everything slows down,” Cotton said. “You’ve got to grind it out and get good shots.”
Briana Fritz and Madison Grigg have been the one-two punch for Central all year long, with Fritz leading the offense with just over 12 points a game followed by Grigg’s 11 points. Mercy Sutton has been a factor down low with 9.5 rebounds per game and she’s been solid from the charity stripe making 72.5% of her free throws in the regular season.
As for Central’s opponent — Dawson Springs comes in as the fourth seed with an overall record of 2-13. Despite their losing record, the Lady Panthers have a couple of players that have provided steady efforts all year long. Abby Ward and Gracie Harper are averaging 15 and nine points per outing, respectively.
“We just need to not get down on ourselves if we’re down in the first quarter,” Dawson head coach Amanda Scott said. “We need to give 110% effort all four quarters, and that’s all I can really ask for them. I’m really excited for next season since I’m not going to be losing anybody with no seniors on the team this year. I’m really proud of these young ones, we’ve had three ball handlers step up and we’ve been playing team ball lately.”
Madisonville also lost some key pieces from last year with twins Courtney and Lindsey Peyton graduating and Camryn LaGrange sidelined with a torn ACL, but they had quite a few young girls step up along with two veterans — Amari Lovan and Kara Franklin.
Among the underclassmen stepping up are freshmen Destiny Whitsell and Emilee Hallum — both averaging in double figures. Franklin is averaging just over 10 points a contest and Lovan leads the team in rebounds with seven per game along with 8.8 points per contest.
The Lady Maroons finished the regular season 4-8 overall and 3-2 against the district. They’ll be taking on Caldwell County tonight, a team they defeated 70-62 in overtime back on Feb. 27 in Madisonville. However, the following contest against Central, they fell to the Lady Storm 43-40.
“We’ve got to be able to do the little things,” North head coach Jeff Duvall said. “We have to have better focus on offense and execute those things more. Everybody is 0-0 once the district tournament starts. We shot the ball well (against Caldwell), made layups and we scored 70, but against Central, none of those shots fell and we scored 40, so we can’t leave 30 points on the floor.”
Central and Dawson will hit the hardwood first at 5:30 p.m. tonight in Princeton, while the Lady Maroons and Caldwell will duke it out after the gym has been sanitized in the nightcap.
