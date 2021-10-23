Hopkinsville was able to keep Hopkins County Central’s offense to a minimum on Friday as they came away from Mortons Gap with a 35-7 win over the Storm.
“It came down to stupid penalty coming back to bite us,” Central head coach Chris Manning said. “We were able to move the ball well down the field, make a couple of big plays only for a penalty to take us all the way back. We know that we’re probably going to face Hoptown again in the postseason so we’ll need to correct that in a couple of weeks.”
Central’s Adrian Stringer threw for 100 yards with a touchdown pass while Treyvon Jefferson threw for 181 yards with a couple of touchdown passes to Disjuan Mercer.
The Storm’s offense was short a key man with running back Jordan Jackson sitting out with a torn ligament in his left foot. They turned to Calil McNary who had a lot of positive gains on the ground for Central.
“We know we can run the ball, even with Jordan out,” Manning said. “Having him out of the lineup is a huge blow for us, but we were able to hand it off to Calil and move the ball well.”
Hoptown wasted little time to get out in front Jefferson found Mercer twice in the first half and he scrambled to take it himself in the second quarter to make it a 20-0 ballgame at halftime.
Central had some luck on the opening kickoff of the second half as they recovered a fumble and the fruits of their labor eventually paid off with a 10-yard pass to Logan Rodgers for a Storm touchdown to make it 20-7 Hoptown.
Hopkinsville was able to march it down the field and they turned to Jayden Dillard to punch it in from seven yards out to make it a three-score game. The final blow was a 55-yard pick-six by Emanuel Cheatham as the Tigers salted it away.
Central will be home next week for the regular season finale as they’ll host McLean County while Hopkinsville will host Paducah Tilghman before the start of the postseason in November.
