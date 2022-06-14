This weekend marked the annual Patrick Rudd Project Golf Scramble at the Madisonville Country Club.
Anyone who attends the annual event will likely run into Bill Rudd and likely end up on a first name basis.
Bill is the father of Sgt Wm Patrick Rudd, a native of Hopkins County and member of the 3rd Battalion, 75th Army Ranger Regiment, who was killed in action on October 5th, 2008 while on combat patrol in Iraq.
Bill said he couldn’t emphasize enough how he enjoyed “Giving Back to the Community”. Over the years Patrick Rudd Project events have donated $291,000 to first responders in Hopkins County.
The golf tournament took place over the weekend at Madisonville Country Club and was a great success as local golfers and visitors showed up to support the cause.
Taking first place in the event was the team of Parker Scarbro, Jared Topmiller, Scott Ray and Trey Lewis with a final score of 106.
