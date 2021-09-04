Madisonville North Hopkins got head coach Chris Price Sr. his first win in a 33-20 victory over the always-tough Crittenden County Rockets Friday night in front of the home crowd.
“Feels like we’re turning the corner now,” Price said. “We had self-inflicted wounds in the first two games, and we finally overcame some of those things. We finally have some stability with Chris Hill returning to the offensive line. We’re still missing a couple of starters on the line, but they were a big part of the victory.”
Behind that line, Lajuan MacAdoo and Chris Price Jr. had big games in the backfield, with Price running for 135 yards on 25 carries and a score, while MacAdoo ran for 196 yards on 36 carries and three touchdowns.
“I have to give my line a lot of credit,” MacAdoo said. “We’ve been off for a couple of weeks, but this week in practice the line and us running backs have been pushing each other into getting better each day.”
Wyatt Coleman got the start under center, and when he wasn’t handing it off to MacAdoo or Price, he completed eight of 10 passes for 69 yards.
Madisonville started the game off on the right foot as Price and MacAdoo marched the offense down to the endzone for a score on the first drive of the night for early 7-0 lead six minutes into the contest.
The Rockets responded as time expired in the first, but couldn’t punch it in on the two-point conversion as North held onto a 7-6 lead going into the second quarter.
The Maroons’ offense had another strong drive in the second, capped off by a 15-yard run by MacAdoo as he was shedding tackles left and right on his way to the house. Crittenden matched the touchdown with a 75-yard pass to tie it up at 13 just under five and a half until halftime.
On North’s next drive, a fumble at the 50 was recovered by Crittenden. However, a multitude of penalties going against the Rockets along with some strong play by the Maroon defense backed them all the way to their own 10-yard line and the North offense started in good field position on the punt.
“Our kids are starting to find some confidence,” Price said. “We did give up some big plays, but they didn’t hang their heads. They just focused on the next play, and I want to see more of that going forward.”
North got it down to the four-yard line in the final seconds of the first half, but couldn’t punch it in as a false start backed them up to the nine which made Price bring out the field goal unit. The kick was good and Maroons went into the break up 16-13.
The Rockets started the second half with the ball, but Ty Wheeler had other plans as he intercepted a pass and brought it back to the 35. North once again turned to MacAdoo who punched it in from two yards out to give North a 10-point lead at 23-13.
After North got the ball back, they once again turned to the special teams to get a score on the board and they came through with a 30-yard field goal to make it 26-13 Maroons with a little over three minutes to play in the third.
On Crittenden’s next drive, North recovered a fumble just outside of their own 40, and MacAdoo ran it in for his third score, this time from six yards out, to make it a 33-13 ballgame in the fourth.
Crittenden wasn’t going down without a fight as they got the ball on downs at their own 31 and marched it down for a touchdown to cut the Maroons’ lead to 33-20 with just under six minutes to play.
When North got the football back, they just turned it to their backs to keep it on the ground and run out the clock for the win.
Up next on North’s schedule is a trip down to the Stadium of Champions to face Christian County next Friday.
