For the first time since 2017, Hopkins County Central will be in the 2nd Region Tournament and will play for a 7th District title tonight following a 64-28 win over Dawson Springs in Caldwell County Thursday night.
The Lady Storm had three players hit double figures. Brianna Fritz tossed in a team-leading 26 points followed by Emilee Jones’ 14 and Keri Reynolds’ 13.
“I don’t want one girl to carry us,” Central head coach Phillip Cotton said. “I need multiple girls to be in double figures for us to be at our best. Emilee shot the ball very well, and Keri shot it well in the first half.”
Central (9-7) can secure home court advantage for the first round of the 2nd Region tournament with a win tonight.
“It would be great to get to region for the first time in a few years and to not have to travel in the first round,” Cotton said. “Winning the district is a goal of ours, and we’re just a game away now.”
For Dawson Springs (2-14), their season came to an end Thursday, but with every player returning next year, head coach Amanda Scott sees a brighter future ahead.
“I’ve been super proud of these girls stepping up and filling the shoes of the girls we lost from last year,” said Scott. “I lost all my top players from last season and these girls didn’t have any confidence at the beginning at the year, so I’m proud of the improvements they made this year.”
Jones scored the game’s first five points as Central took a 5-0 lead in the first 1:15 of action and the Lady Storm were ahead 16-12 at the end of the first.
Dawson was able to catch up with Abby Ward sinking a deep 3-point shot to tie it up at 17 with less than four minutes to play in the first half.
“They didn’t come out with enough intensity in the first half,” Cotton said. “I told them that we can’t just sit back and shoot 3-pointers all day long.”
Central would get the lead back before halftime and went into the locker room with a 30-21 advantage.
The Lady Storm held Dawson to only four points in the third quarter and went into the final eight minutes up 49-25.
Dawson Springs (2-14) 12 9 4 3 — 28
Harper 11; Ward 8; Huddleston 3; Spurlin 2; Drennan 2; Hoffhines 2
Hopkins County Central (9-7) 16 14 19 15 — 64
Fritz 26; Jones 14; Keri Reynolds 13; Grigg 6; Keli Reynolds 2; Hollis 2; Sutton 1
