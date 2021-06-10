A few golfers from Hopkins County made the trip to Franklin for the Go Junior Series at Kenny Perry’s golf course.
Cade McCully won the boys 13-15 age group with a nine-hole score of 42, while Max Clayton finished in a tie for second with a 43. In the same division for the girls, Caroline Lavvorne finished four strokes off the lead in second with a score of 56.
Ben Dickerson shot a 78 on his way to winning the boys 13-15, 18-hole division — while Dawson Springs’ L. Addison Whalen finished five strokes back in fifth place in the 16-18 age group with an 18-hole score of 79.
The Go Series will be off until Tuesday when they tee off at Bowling Green Country Club. The tour will also have a stop at Madisonville Country Club next on Friday, June 18.
