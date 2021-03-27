It’s deja vu all over again for the Madisonville Lady Maroons as it’ll be a rematch of the 2020 2nd Region Championship today with North facing Henderson in the semi-final round.
North came into this year’s region tournament as the underdogs after losing to Hopkins County Central in the 7th District Championship, but they were able to pull out a 46-42 win at Christian County in first round action.
Although the majority of the roster wasn’t on the court last year as varsity players, the program has not forgotten that Henderson handed North their only two losses of the season in 2019-20.
“We’ll have different game plan this time around,” head coach Jeff Duvall said. “Last year, we tried to beat them with our length when we had the Peyton twins and Cam (LaGrange) on the court. The big thing is that anybody who gets down early against Henderson can really come back. They just keep turning the ball over. If we can keep from doing that, get a couple of easy layups and they go man-to-man defense, we’ll be patient and see if we can stay with them.”
One of North’s veterans knows what they need to do against a very tough Lady Colonel squad.
“We need to focus on our defense against Henderson,” said North’s lone senior, Kara Franklin. “We know they have really good shooters so we have to be able to defend them.”
Henderson comes into Saturday’s game sporting a 16-4 record with the top spot in the 2nd Region power rankings. They easily won the 6th District championship, 63-24, over Union County, but advanced in the region tournament in possibly the worst way as Livingston Central was forced to forfeit after a positive COVID-19 test within their program right before the game was supposed to start on Tuesday.
Game time is 2 p.m. today at Hopkins County Central, with the winner taking on the winner of the Hopkinsville/Union County contest at 6:30 p.m. Monday night.
