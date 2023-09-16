Hopkins County Central Lady Storm soccer lost to Ohio County Thursday night, 5-1.
“Ohio County is another good program we’ve added to the schedule lately,” Head Coach Brad Lutz said. “I felt like we played really well in the first half, we were only down 2-1. The second half we just ran out of energy and then they scored three on us. I’m proud of my girls since last year they beat us 10-0.”
