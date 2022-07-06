Tuesday the Go Jr. Golf Series competed at Lakeshore Country Club in Madisonville. Hopkins County Youth had a good showing in the event. Their results are as follows:
3 Hole Division boys 8-underScott Ralston 13, Jaxson Crook 17, Sam Burden 20, Barrett Groves 21
3 Hole Division Girls 8-under
Addelyn Tucker 18, Kate Riddle 22, Scarlett Sharber 24, June Johnson 24
6-hole Division Boys 9-10Will Burden 23, Cade Williams 32, Jessiah Bottoms 33, Corbin Kinkade 36, Brantley Groves 39
6-hole Division Girls 9-10Karoline Riddle 32, Harper Frizzell 34
9-hole Division Girls 11-12Reagan Ramsey 61, Marlee McGaw 66
9-hole Division Boys 11-12Jett Miller 50
9-hole Division Boys 13-15Kolby Crook 39, Treyson Raymer 49, Tyler Bryan 49, Jax Miller 51, Brayden Zimmer 56, Duncan Eveland 58
18-hole Division Boys 16-18Gavin Sheets 73, Paul Harris 78, Ben Dickerson 83, Addison Whalen 84, Maddox Wilson 95
18-hole Division Girls 13-15Sydney Browning 85, Caroline Lovvorn 108
18-hole Division Girls 16-18Grace Riddle 92
18-hole Division Boys 13-15Landan Bennett 100, Max Clayton 103, Jake Witherspoon 107
9-hole Division Girls 13-15 Rachel Waddle 71
