The 13th Annual Pennyrile Soapbox Derby was held on Saturday in Madisonville., featuring some of the best gravity racers in the region.
Jonathon Morgan took the top spot in the Stock Division, with Hannah Garrott taking the win in the Super Stock Division. The pair will travel to Akron, Ohio in July to represent the Pennyrile region in the World Championship All American Soapbox Derby race. Overall standings were:
Stock division1. Jonathon Morgan
2. Lucas Fox
3. Rowan Call
4. Lily Mier
5. Paris Logan
6. Luke Groves
7. Lucky Walker
8. Penny Walker
9. Lana Hayes
Super Stock division1. Hannah Garrott
2. Daniel Sherman
3. Cash Chappell
4. Skye Gentry
5. Ishmael Almon
6. Jon McCay
7. Dylan Gentry
8. Trevor Fox
9. Alex Garrott
