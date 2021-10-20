For the first time since joining the 7th District, Madisonville North Hopkins has won the district championship in volleyball as they defeated Caldwell County in four sets on Tuesday night. North had previously won the district title as a member of the 5th District over Henderson County in 2009.
“This is something the girls have wanted since they started playing for North in the eighth grade,” head coach Cindy Fliehman said. “They’ve worked every year for a district championship and they finally got it.”
Madisonville defeated a squad that had beat them twice in the postseason a year ago in the district championship and in region championship.
“It feels good to finally get one over Caldwell,” Fliehman said. “They have a pretty good team over there, their coach always has them ready to play no matter how many players they lose every year.”
Kaitlyn Orange led the way for the Lady Maroons with 18 kills to her credit along with Kendrea White recording 16 kills for the match.
North took the first set by a score of 25-17, but Caldwell was able to tie up the match with a 25-21 win in the second. The Lady Tigers tried to mount a comeback in the third, but North was able to squeak out a 25-23 win and avoid extra points. The Lady Maroons were propelled by White with seven kills in the third set.
“I think we were getting a little tired in the third set,” Fliehman said. “Keandra and Kaitlyn have been the two leaders on the court all year and they brought the energy back to our team. It was huge to go into the fourth set up 2-1.”
The Lady Maroons dominated the fourth set as they took the match and the district title by taking a 25-11 victory in the deciding set.
North will now have to wait until the 2nd Region draw on Friday to see who they’ll be facing in the region tournament at Crittenden County next week.
“We’ll take the day off (today) and starting Thursday, we’ll be focusing for the region tournament,” Fliehman said.
The 2021 2nd Region Tournament will kickoff on Monday.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.