The Lady Storm of Hopkins County Central ended the first week of the basketball season with a 1-2 record following their second straight loss at home on Thursday — a 56-42 setback to Calloway County.
Maddison Grigg, Briana Fritz and Emile Jones each scored 10 points, while Mercy Sutton recorded five points, 10 rebounds and four blocks. Central will be on the road next week to take on South Warren on Monday and McLean County on Tuesday. Both games start at 7:30 p.m.
