Hopkins County Central had a trio of athletes qualify for the KHSAA 3A State Meet a this past weekend’s regional tournament in Paducah.
Central’s Sarah Keown won the girls’ shot put with a throw of 32.2 feet and broke her own school record while also winning the girls discus with a throw of 102 feet. Teammate Leighjaye Barnes placed third in the discus with trow of 77 feet. Both Lady Storm athletes qualified for the state meet.
On the boys’ side, Kaden Groves won the shot put with a throw of 43 feet. He’ll join his two Lady Storm teammates for the state meet in Lexington later this week.
Junior Golf
Madisonville had a couple of golfers win their divisions in Hawesville on Friday.
Treyson Raymer won the boys’ 11-12 year old nine-hole division with a 41, while Ben Dickerson won the boys 13-15 age group with an 18-hole score of 81 on his scorecard.
Will Burden finished second in the boys’ 9-10 year old six-hole division, shooting a 27, which was two strokes behind the winner.
The GO Junior Golf Series’ next tournament is Thursday at Central City Country Club.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.