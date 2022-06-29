Last Thursday North Hopkins held their annual Tennis Banquet, putting a stamp on a successful 2022 season that ended with a run to the KHSAA State Tennis Tournament.
The Maroons were second region runners-up in 2022 and qualified five of the six players on their regional team for state, something no other North Hopkins tennis team had ever done before.
Head Coach Bryan Fazenbaker announced he was stepping down as the head coach of the Maroons at the end of the season, so the awards banquet was not just a celebration of the players, but an emotional good bye for their coach as well.
“This program, these young men and the ones before them, mean a great deal to me,” he said. “The list of the accomplishments of my players and teams has established a standard for Maroons tennis that will be challenging to duplicate. But I hope they are equaled or surpassed.”
Leaving on a high mark is the way every coach wants to go out, but Fazenbaker wasn’t sure if that would be the case or not headed into this season.
“I honestly wasn’t sure what I had this year,” he said. “We had two players returning from last years six-man regional team that sent two players to state. We lost several early matches this year that didn’t increase my confidence. But the work ethic of this team was as strong as any team I’ve ever coached”.
Fazenbaker said the team seemed to get closer after going to a Chrysalis weekend that seem to have a positive impact the rest of the season.
“The team peaked at the regional tournament, winning every match in the first round (a first for the team), placing both doubles teams (Aidan Brummer/Braeden Bell and Lukas Ramey/Adam Tagg) and a singles player (Nathaniel Crick) in the regional semifinals (also a first for the team), then having a doubles team and a singles player in the regional finals (another first for the team at the regional tournament).
“Sending 5 of the 6 players to the state tournament was the capstone of my head coaching career by the biggest overachievers I’ve coached,” he said.
In his farewell statement, Coach Fazenbaker thanked several people in the community starting with the families of the players. He then thanked The Messenger and Matt Hughes, Ken Hundley, Brock Shoulders and Adam Harris, Lisa Ramey and the Booster Club, and his wife Stacey.
