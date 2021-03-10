Opponents and start times are subject to change/cancellation.
Thursday
Swimming
Hopkins County Central at Ohio County- 5:30 p.m.
Friday
Girls Basketball
Dawson Springs at Trigg County- 6 p.m.
Monday
Boys Basketball
7th District Tournament at Caldwell County: Madisonville North Hopkins vs. Dawson Springs- 5:30 p.m.
7th District Tournament at Caldwell County: Hopkins County Central vs. Caldwell County- 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Boys Basketball
7th District Championship at Caldwell County: Teams TBD- 6 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.