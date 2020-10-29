Opponents and start times are subject to change/cancellation. (All times Central)
Friday
Cross Country
KHSAA State 2A Meet- 3 p.m.
Football
North at Mayfield- 7 p.m.
Saturday
Cross Country
KHSAA 1A Meet- 9:30 a.m.
KHSAA 3A Meet- 2:30 p.m.
Football
Central vs. Logan- 12 p.m.
Golf
Inaugural Cullan Brown Invitational at Paducah- All Day
Sunday
Golf
Inaugural Cullan Brown Invitational at Paducah- All Day
