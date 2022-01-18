Lyon County headed to Madisonville last night as the last remaining team with an unblemished 2nd Region record, a fact that the Maroons wanted to rectify before the night was over. Unfortunately, the Lyons were ready and had other plans.
Madisonville took an early lead in the game, holding onto it through most of the first eight minutes of play, only to have Lyon County reel them in as the period ended. With under a minute to go in the first, the Lyons snatched the lead away to go ahead 15-14.
Lyon County opened the second period on a 7-2 run to take a six point lead, then went on to extend that to a 10 point advantage by the middle of the quarter, when Madisonville head coach Jon Newton called a time out to get his players reined in. What ever he said to his players in the huddle seemed to work, because when they returned to the court, the Maroons immediately went on a 6-0 run the claw their way back to within four. Unfortunately, a couple of late baskets and a foul at the buzzer gave the Lyons some room. They headed to the locker room with the Maroons trailing 36-27.
Madisonville began the process of slowly reeling Lyon County back in during the third quarter, outscoring the Lyons 23-15 to pull within one with less than 30 seconds left on the clock. The Maroons grabbed a steal with only 0:14 left in the quarter, but could not manage the go ahead basket before the buzzer, heading into the final period down 51-50.
The Maroons retook the lead at the 6:37 mark in the fourth quarter to go ahead 54-53. From there the two teams would swap the lead back and forth eleven more times before a foul with under a minutes to go would give Lyon County a four point lead. Madisonville would score with 0:19 left in regulation to pull within a basket and then call a quick time out. The Lyons then took a time out of their own as the two teams planned for one last play.
Lyon County inbounded the ball, with Madisonville taking just four seconds to foul. The Lyons sank two free throws to take a 71-66 lead, which they held until the final buzzer.
Madisonville drops to 13-6 on the season, while Lyon County moves to 10-4. The Lyons are now 8-0 in regional play, with the Maroons sitting at 6-2. That other loss was a 75-61 game against Hopkinsville on Jan. 14.
On Friday. the Maroons will host Hopkins Central at 7:30 p.m. The two teams last met on March 1, 2021 with Madisonville winning 68-46.
