The first-ever All-Pennyrile Basketball teams highlighting the top basketball players from around the 2nd Region were released this week and featured a host of athletes that took to the hardwood in Hopkins County.
Teams were voted on by local members of the media as well as 2nd Region coaches.
For the boys, Madisonville North Hopkins’ Jon Newton was named All-Pennyrile Coach of the Year as his young and inexperienced Maroons made it to the regional title game in his first year as head coach.
Newton’s top player, Kale Gaither (20.1 PPG) made the team along with Dawson Springs’ Landon Pace (26.8 PPG). Lyon County standout Travis Perry won the All-Pennyrile Player of the Year for the boys.
North’s Zach Tow and Hopkins County Central’s Marcus Eaves were honorable mentions.
On the girls side, Hopkins Central’s Madison Grigg (10.2 PPG) was the only girl to make the first team as she led the Lady Storm to their first 7th District title since 2017.
North’s Destiny Whitsell, Kara Franklin, Amari Lovan, Dawson’s Abby Ward and Central’s Briana Fritz were honorable mentions.
Henderson’s Sadie Wurth was named All-Pennyrile Player of the Year and her caoch, Jeff Haile, was named Coach of the Year for the girls.
2020-21 All-Pennyrile Team
Boys
Travis Perry — Lyon (POY)
Kale Gaither — Madisonville
KJ Crump — UHA
Destin Allen — Webster
Jackson Shoulders — Lyon
Alijah Watts — Hopkinsville
Jabrion Spikes — Caldwell
Noah Curry — Henderson
DJ Quarles — UHA
Landon Pace — Dawson Springs
Coach of the Year: Jon Newton — Madisonville
Girls
Sadie Wurth — Henderson (POY)
Taylor Guess — Crittenden
Jarie Thomas — Henderson
Jacey Jaggers — Caldwell
Calista Collins — Lyon
Raigan Price — Webster
Madison Morris — Union
Madison Grigg — Hop. Central
Lauren Wring — Livingston
Brooklyn Clark — Webster
Coach of the Year: Jeff Haile — Henderson
