Madisonville North Hopkins finally started their swim season on Tuesday and they got out of the pool victorious with a 109-99 win at Muhlenberg County.
The Lady Maroons scored 62 points to Muhlenberg’s 54, while the guys edged out the Mustangs 47-45.
“It was nice to get a win, especially since we were away from competition for so long,” said North head coach Kent Waide.
The last time North was in the water for a meet was back in February for the KHSAA State Meet.
One of the highlights for North was Maci Crowell winning the girls 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:17.80 while her teammate Addison Tate touched the wall in second at 1:25.67.
As for the boys, Colton Bunch won the 100-yard breaststroke clocking in at 1:13.02 — almost a full five seconds ahead of his opponent from Muhlenberg who finished seconds.
“Overall, our athletes did well,” Waide said. “We got a few personal best times and some good swims. We will work on some things that need improvement and be ready for Meade County on Saturday.”
Saturday’s meet will be the home opener for North. The first race is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Hopkins County Family YMCA.
